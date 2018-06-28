× Former Harahan council member booked on drug, gun charges

KENNER, La. — A former Harahan City Council member was arrested Tuesday after reportedly buying prescription drugs from someone during a narcotics operation and leading deputies on a short chase.

According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, 54-year-old Lawrence Landry was arrested Tuesday (June 26) at his place of business, Landry’s Used Car Lot, 1818 Airline Drive.

JPSO detectives were conducting an operation and observed Landry buy drugs from Stephanie Faciane, deputies said.

When the detectives tried to stop Landry, he led them on a short vehicle pursuit. Landry is believed to have swallowed narcotics during the chase.

Landry was stopped at his car dealership and initially struggled with deputies before he was detained.

Deputies got a search warrant for Landry’s business, where they reportedly found Suboxone and hydrocodone, along with two firearms.

Landry was arrested for possession of scheduled drugs, illegal firearm possession, flight using a motor vehicle, and resisting an officer. The two-term former Harahan councilman was booked into the Jefferson Parish Jail and has since been released on bond.