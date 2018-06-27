× Woman wielding machete forced ex to have sex, police say

A 19-year-old Montana woman was arrested Friday after allegedly lying in wait for her ex-boyfriend with a machete and forcing him to have sex with her.

The alleged victim, who had reportedly been in a relationship with Samantha Ray Mears for seven years before they broke up, told police he came home Friday night and Mears came out from behind his bedroom door holding a machete, which she then placed to his neck as she ordered him to take off his clothes, the Great Falls Tribune reports.

She allegedly took off her own pants and forced him to have intercourse with her, continuing to hold on to the machete the whole time, KRTV reports.

When he tried to push her off him, she allegedly bit his arm and continued attempting to have sex despite him telling her to stop, KFBB reports. They then started arguing, the man says, and Mears allegedly pulled some trim off the wall and peed on the bed.

The alleged victim was able to take pictures of Mears sitting naked on the bed wielding the machete, which he provided to police.

Finally, he was able to call 911 and pretend to be talking to a friend so Mears wouldn’t know he’d called police; he and his sister, who had arrived home during the ordeal, escaped the house just as police got there.

Mears, who was also charged with felony strangulation against the same man in April, now faces six new charges, including assault, burglary, and more.

