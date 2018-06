Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Valerie Sassyfras has a unique style that is part music and part theater.

A video of one of her performances went viral and made it all the way to "The Ellen Show."

She has the Sassyfras Bday Bash coming up at Siberia Lounge, 2227 St. Claude Ave., Tuesday, July 3. Doors open at 8 p.m. Show starts at 9 p.m.

She stopped by the Twist Stage to perform a couple of songs for us, "T-Rex & Me" from Blast Off! A Cosmic Cabaret and "Girls Night Out."