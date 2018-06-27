× Trombone Shorty’s first ‘Hometown Threauxdown’ heading to Champions Square

NEW ORLEANS — Trombone Shorty has announced plans to host his first Hometown Threauxdown at Bold Sphere Music at Champions Square.

The concert will take place Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018.

On the heels of four successful installments of his springtime “Treme Threauxdown” and his 29-city “Voodoo Threauxdown” tour this coming August and September, Shorty, in conjunction with Q93 and Live Nation, has now created an autumn festival event intended for his friends and neighbors in New Orleans during the City’s Tricentennial.

“I really wanted to give back to the city, and do whatever I can to try to bring it together” said Shorty. “I thought it would be great to get musicians from New Orleans on the same bill as some other friends from the road and try to keep ticket prices low so that everyone in the city can come out—almost like a reunion or a homecoming.”

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue will be joined by Michael Franti & Spearhead, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Mannie Fresh, New Breed Brass Band, and more special guests to be announced.

“My whole purpose with the Hometown Threauxdown is to celebrate the culture, the music and the spirit of New Orleans with some friends who love it all as much as I do,” continues Shorty, “and my hope is everyone can rise above our differences to try and keep the City moving forward.”

Tickets are available here and start at $29.50.