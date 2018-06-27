× Sidney Torres show ‘The Deed’ is #1 Trending in the U.S.

NEW ORLEANS– New Orleans Entrepreneur Sidney Torres’ new CNBC show just started its second season. The show airs on Wednesday nights, and last week Sidney’s show was the #1 trending topic in the United States on Twitter.

The past few weeks Torres has thrown watch parties where guests were live tweeting during the show, and that helped the buzz to stay strong.

On “The Deed” real estate mogul, Torres guides struggling developers through the house-flipping process. He brings in his monetary resources and know how to help turn the struggling homes transform into marketable homes that can sell.

Season 2 of “The Deed” will be six episodes. It airs on Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. central time on CNBC.

