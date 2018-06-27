× RTA to launch real-time mobile app Sunday

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans bus and street car riders, rejoice!

RTA is soft-launching a new and improved GoMobile App on Sunday, July 1, that will allow riders to track the location of RTA buses and street cars in real-time. The soft launch will help the RTA fine tune the app and identify areas of improvement, as more and more people use the app.

The app also includes the ability to:

Buy all fare types (including single and multiple individual fare tickets)

Use mobile ticket scanning to board buses, streetcars, and ferries

Trip plan within the app (simply enter current location & destination and the app will automatically map-out the best RTA route)

View service alerts for buses, streetcars, and ferries

“As we grow in term of ridership, it means that we as a city, we as the RTA, we have to expand to meet people where they are,” Mayor LaToya Cantrell said.

