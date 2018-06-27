× NOPD: Woman with ‘money’ tattoo steals $100K watch from Poydras Street hotel room

NEW ORLEANS – A man who met a woman on Bourbon Street last week is now missing his $100,000 watch, according to NOPD.

NOPD said the man met the suspect in the picture in the 400 block of Bourbon Street about 2 a.m. June 21.

The two went back to his hotel room in the 1200 block of Poydras Street, where the woman, who identified herself as “Kristen,” allegedly stole the man’s watch that’s valued at more than $100,000.

She is described as having a tattoo on her right shoulder and a tattoo on her left thigh with the word “money.”

Anyone with any information on the below-pictured suspect or property is asked to contact any Eighth District Investigative Unit (DIU) at 504-658-6080 or 504-658-6723, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.