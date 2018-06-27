× New Orleans Black Restaurant Week to spotlight black-owned restaurants

NEW ORLEANS — The widespread success of Black Restaurant Week in cities across the country has inspired New Orleans to host its own.

New Orleans Black Restaurant Week, presented by Hyatt Regency and the New Orleans Tourism and Marketing Corporation, will take place July 1 – 8, 2018, celebrating the flavors of African-American, African, and Caribbean cuisines.

Black Restaurant Week started in Houston three years ago to highlight black-owned restaurants. It has since spread to other cities, including Philadelphia, the Bay Area, and Los Angeles.

For one week, you can enjoy discounted dining at several black-owned restaurants throughout New Orleans. Diners can enjoy casual dining options for $15 – $25 per person, and fine dining options from $35 to $45 per person.

Here’s the list of participating restaurants:

Neyow’s Creole Cafe

Morrow’s

Beaucoup Eats

Tasty Treat Food Truck and Restaurant

Heard Dat Kitchen

We Dat’s Chicken & Shrimp

Sassafras Creole Kitchen

Pra_Lee’s LLC

Blaze Bistro

Cafe Porche & Snowbar

Here’s a list of other events that coincide with New Orleans Black Restaurant Week:

Nosh: Culinary Showcase | Thursday, July 5, 2018

An evening of culinary excitement and live demonstrations featuring an All-Star lineup of local Executive Chefs. Nosh presents tastings and competitions featuring New Orleans top Caterers and Executive Chefs, presented by Verizon, and in partnership with New Orleans Jazz Orchestra.

Power of The Palate: Bartender Competition | Thursday, July 5, 2018

New Orleans top Black Bartenders create craft cocktails with the freshest ingredients, while attendees indulge in their delicious creations. Presented at the exciting Nosh event, this popular competition sponsored by Jack Daniels provides guests an even tastier and thirst-quenching experience.

