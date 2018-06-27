× Love it, Like it, Hate it: Collagen Supplements

Collagen is everywhere these days, more and more research backing the claims that it really can improve joint, skin and gut health. It’s key to make sure you’re getting the right types, in the right amounts, so today we’re Getting the Skinny with Molly on top picks and worst bets for collagen supplements!

COLLAGEN: WHAT IT IS

Collagen powder – referred to as hydrolyzed collagen, collagen hydrolysate or collagen peptides –dissolves easily, typically unflavored, easy to mix into coffee, smoothies + food and drink recipes.

BENEFITS OF COLLAGEN | aim to incorporate 10+ grams of collagen daily

Joint health. Supports ligaments & tendons => Science shows may improve osteoarthritis and joint pain.

Supports ligaments & tendons => Science shows may improve osteoarthritis and joint pain. Healthy hair, skin, and nails. Helps reduce collagen breakdown => science shows collagen can help with better skin elasticity and hydration.

Helps reduce collagen breakdown => science shows collagen can help with better skin elasticity and hydration. GI health. Can help protect lining of the GI tract, improving nutrient absorption and digestion.

Can help protect lining of the GI tract, improving nutrient absorption and digestion. More fullness, improved weight management.

LOVE IT: Pure collagen. Unflavored & versatile

Vital Proteins | Bovine or Marine Collagen Peptides

Per 2 scoops: 70 calories, 20 grams collagen, 0 carbs, 0 sugar

$23.99 for (14) 20-gram servings | $23.99 for 28 ten-gram servings

Great Lakes Collagen Hydrolysate | Bovine Collagen

Per 2 tablespoons: 43 calories, 12 grams collagen, 0 carbs, 0 sugar

$21.99 for (38) 12-gram servings | $21.99 for 45 ten-gram servings

LIKE IT: Low Potency and/or Added sugars

Great Lakes Collagen Endurance

2 tablespoons: 67 calories, 5 grams carbs, 2 grams sugar.

14 grams protein is blend of collagen + protein; Sweetened with honey

$21.99 for (38) 12-gram servings | $21.99 for 45 ten-gram servings

NEOCELL Collagen + C Liquid

Per 1 tablespoon: 25 calories, 4 grams collagen, 3 grams carbs, 2 grams sugar

$29.99 for (32) 4-gram servings | $29.99 for (13) ten-gram servings

Collagen Capsules | most brands

Typically just 0.5 to 1 gram collagen per capsule

Popular brands approximately $10.99 for 120 capsules | $10.99 for (12) ten-gram servings

HATE IT: More Added Sugar than Collagen

NEOCELL Beauty Bursts Collagen Soft Chews

Per 2 soft chews: 40 calories, 2 grams collagen, 4 grams sugar => 2x more sugar than collagen

$19.99 for (30) two-gram servings | $19.99 for (6) ten-gram servings

