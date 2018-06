× Joe Jackson dead at 89

LOS ANGELES – Jackson family patriarch Joe Jackson has died, according to TMZ.

Jackson died around 3:30 a.m. on June 26 with his wife and some of his children and grandchildren at his side.

TMZ has reported that Jackson has been battling cancer for the past several years.

His son, Michael Jackson, passed away nine years ago this past week.

Stay tuned for more information on this developing story.