Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Be sure to grab your sunnies before you head out the door.

Today is National Sunglasses Day! 😎

According to The Vision Council, it's a day to celebrate the importance of wearing shades to protect our eyes from the sun's harsh ultraviolet rays.

In 2017, National Sunglasses Day resulted in more than 900 million impressions becoming an official trending topic on social media.

Send me a photo in your favorite sunnies! @kinseyschofield