Get the Skinny: Boost skin, joints, even GI health with these DIY Collagen Recipes

More and more research is showing us that supplementing with collagen powder can benefit our skin, joint and gut health, and even keeps us feeling fuller longer. And if you’re not sure just quite how to incorporate it into your diet, you’ll want to tune in to these three easy, tasty recipes as we Get the Skinny with Molly on collagen-rich salted caramel truffles, peanut butter cookies and a frozen mocha latte!

COLLAGEN: WHAT IT IS

Collagen powder – referred to as hydrolyzed collagen, collagen hydrolysate or collagen peptides –dissolves easily, typically unflavored, easy to mix into coffee, smoothies + food and drink recipes.

Popular brands include Vital Proteins (available in stores like Whole Foods Market) and Great Lakes Collagen Hydrolysate (available on Amazon).

Aim to incorporate 10+ grams of collagen daily for maximum benefit.

RECIPES

These salted caramel “truffle” balls, adapted from Lichen Paleo, are a deliciously indulgent way to satisfy a sweet tooth.

Salted Caramel Collagen Balls

Makes 20-22 servings

Ingredients:

4 medjool dates, pits removed

1 cup almond flour

1 cup collagen peptides

1/4 cup coconut oil

1/4 cup pumpkin puree

2 teaspoons cinnamon

1 teaspoon ginger

Sea salt flakes

Instructions:

Place all ingredients in blender or food processor. Process until texture is sandy and ingredients are well combined. Scoop by the tablespoon and form into balls. If mixture is too sticky to handle, place in fridge for 20-30 minutes.

Place truffles on a parchment lined dish and top with sea salt flakes. Refrigerate until firm, approximately 45-60 minutes.

Per serving: 90 calories, 6 grams fat, 2.5 grams saturated fat, 135 mg sodium, 5 grams carbohydrate, 1 gram fiber, 4 grams sugar, 6 grams protein.

##

These protein-packed cookies can be made with any type of nut or seed butter, from almond butter to peanut butter to allergen-friendly SunButter. Use this recipe as a base to build upon, adding variety with nuts, seeds, dark chocolate chips, and more.

High Protein Low Carb Nutter-Butter Collagen Cookies – Gluten Free, Vegan

Makes 6 servings

Ingredients:

2 heaping tablespoons almond butter

¼ cup collagen peptides

2 tablespoons unsweetened coconut milk

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

¼ cup almond flour

¼ cup plant-based vanilla protein powder (e.g. Garden of Life RAW Protein Powder)

3 tablespoons Swerve Sugar Replacer

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 325 degrees. In a large bowl, mix all ingredients together in a bowl until it forms a dough-like consistency. Shape into six balls. Press the balls onto a baking sheet lined with parchment paper, or use a silicone cookie tray.

Press flat with a stamp or tongs of a fork. Bake for 5-10 minutes or until lightly browned and crisps, and fork or toothpick comes clean.

Per serving: 140 calories, 8 grams fat, 0.5 grams saturated fat, 10 mg sodium, 6 grams carbohydrate, 4 grams fiber, 1 gram sugar (0 added sugar), 14 grams protein (4 grams collagen).

##

Frozen Mocha Latte

Makes 1 serving

Ingredients:

2 ounces coffee concentrate or 8 ounces brewed coffee, chilled

1 scoop (10 grams) collagen hydrolysate

1 scoop (20 grams) chocolate protein powder (can be vegan, whey, etc)

4 ounces unsweetened almond milk, chocolate or vanilla

Instructions:

Add all ingredients to blender and blend well. Add ice and blend until slushee consistency.

Per serving: 150 calories, 2.5 grams fat, 0 saturated fat, 75 mg sodium, 5 grams carbohydrate, 2 grams fiber, 1 gram sugar, 30 grams protein.

##

