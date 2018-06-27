× Free movies at The Orpheum Theater this summer

NEW ORLEANS– Are you looking for something cool to do that is indoors? Want to get out of the heat? How about checking out some great movies at The Orpheum Theater?

The Orpheum Theater is offering four movies as part of their “Summer Film Series” this year, and the best part is the movies are free. All the movies start at 7 p.m.

June 28th- “Coco”

July 12th- “The Princess & The Frog”

July 26th- “Mary Poppins”

For more information, click HERE.