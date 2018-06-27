× Commander’s Palace & Reginelli’s join forces for new restaurant

NEW ORLEANS– Two popular New Orleans restaurants are joining forces to open a new restaurant.

Chef Tory McPhail and Ti Martin of Commander’s Palace, along with Darryl Reginelli of Reginelli’s, are bringing a new good, old fashioned restaurant to Magazine Street.

“This restaurant will offer fast, fine, casual service, think fine dining with delivery and take out options, as well as table service,” Martin said. “As far as what guests can expect, it’s important for us to be connected to our guests, providing our style of hospitality in a cool, fun, casual ambiance with convenience and value.”

Martin is a partner and investor in the new restaurant, while Commander’s Chef Tory will collaborate on the menu items.

“I couldn’t be more excited to work on this project with Ti and Tory, in the original Reginelli’s space!” Darryl Reginelli said in a statement to WGNO. “Ti, Tory and I’ve already had a great time working together from working with Tory on gumbo pizza at Reginelli’s and Ti as a partner on out of town locations, it’s going to be awesome to bring this new type of restaurant to Magazine Street.”

The new restaurant will occupy the old “Noodle & Pie” space, which was the original Reginelli’s restaurant on the corner of Magazine and State Streets.