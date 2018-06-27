Canine therapy comes to New Orleans airport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Louis Armstrong International Airport has hired 10 new hairy employees to help MSY passengers cope with the stress of traveling.

The MSY canine crew is now part of the flying experience.

MSY has partnered local non-profit, Visiting Pet Program (VPP), to provide canine therapy to passengers traveling through MSY, which will help reduce stress and improve the passenger experience.

VPP has provided animal therapy programs at various sites throughout the Greater New Orleans Area for the past 30 years, and is now expanding their program to MSY.

At this time, VPP has nearly 10 volunteers and canines on duty for two hour shifts on weekdays. As the program grows, they anticipate increasing the number of volunteers and extending the schedule.