Blast at Texas hospital campus kills 1, injures others

A blast at a construction site on a central Texas hospital campus killed one person Tuesday, officials said.

Twelve construction workers were injured, at least three to four critically, according to Dr. Jeffrey Bates, chief medical officer at the Coryell Memorial Healthcare System in Gatesville, west of Waco.

No patients or staff were injured, he said.

The blast occurred shortly after 2 p.m. in a construction area behind Coryell Memorial Hospital, according to hospital officials. Dark smoke billowed from the area.

“This was clearly in the construction area. Construction workers were the ones that were injured,” Bates said.

The Scott & White Medical Center in Temple received nine injured patients, several in critical condition suffering from injuries including burns to the face, chest, hospital officials told CNN affiliate KWTX.

The Coryell Memorial campus also has a nursing home, an assisted living facility and independent apartments The campus was evacuated, hospital officials said.

Texas-New Mexico Power said the incident knocked out power to about 900 homes and businesses. Power was restored to most customers by the late afternoon, except those in the immediate area of the hospital, the power company said.