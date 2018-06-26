Virtual reality (VR) shopping has arrived

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Have you ever thought to yourself, man, I would love a luxury store shopping experience without the hassle of a clingy sales person... or having to put on pants?

Well, A. You might be an introvert.

And B. Carmen Sol is right up your alley. The Italian luxury accessories brand is known for their rose scented jelly products.

They recently announced the launch of a virtual store with 360 degree Virtual Reality (VR) Technology.

You can shop til you drop on your mobile device while enjoying Latin beats and avoiding crowds.

When will you be able to smell their virtual store? It’s inevitable. Head over to http:/virtualstore.carmensol.com/main/ to see for yourself.