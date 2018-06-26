× Victim in locker room attack calls for firing of coach

MOBILE, Ala. — The Mobile County Board of Education got an earful Monday night from the victim of the brutal Davidson High School locker room attack.

Cell phone video captured 14-year-old Rodney Kim, Jr. being beaten by his teammates inside the football locker room in April. Kim, Jr. and several others asked the board to fire Davidson High School Head Football Coach Fred Riley.

School board members went behind closed doors after the regular meeting to discuss “legal matters.” Ultimately, no decision was made about Riley, and the Kim family left with no answers. So far nothing has been said about any disciplinary action against Riley, which means he will stay on as head coach.

The Kim family and other supporters held signs in the meeting, one reading “Fire Fred.” Riley has been under fire since a video surfaced two months ago of Rodney Kim Jr. being beaten by his teammates in the school’s locker room. Monday night, Kim’s family took their fight to the school board, with the 14-year-old giving his side, for the first time.

“Each day that Riley continues to be the head coach it is a constant reminder of a nightmare than I have endured and that I have to relive every single day of my life. I am pleading with you and everyone on the school board to fire Coach Riley please.”

His mother told FOX10 News that she thinks the school system is dragging its feet.

“I feel that they have turned their back’s on not only my son and my family but all of these children that go to Davidson High School.”

About a dozen people stood up in agreement.

This all comes as the Mobile County Public School System wraps up its investigation into the attack. But no details have been released.

The Kim family has sued MCPSS for $12 million, which is why school system officials haven’t commented further on the investigation. Superintendent Martha Peek wouldn’t talk about Riley’s future, or Davidson’s upcoming football season, even though the school system’s investigation into the attack is over. Again, because of the lawsuit. And even after the school board went behind closed doors to discuss legal matters, it’s unclear if Riley’s name came up.

“It’s completely confidential so we can’t talk about anything that’s done in executive session. as i said, very much regret that we had a student injured, it is a pending legal matter, and so we’ll make no more comment on it,” said Peek.

Peek only has days left on the job. It’s unclear if the incoming superintendent, Chresal Threadgill, will have any say in whether Riley stays.

Meanwhile, police issued warrants for eight of the players who took part in the beating. Seven of them have been arrested, three are charged as adults. We’re told there will not be any more arrests.