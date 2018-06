Please enable Javascript to watch this video

What would Joan Rivers even say about THIS? The Facekini will shield your skin from bright rays this summer. Is it hideous? Absolutely.

The product is meant to be similar to a rash guard and stop your skin from getting too much sun exposure.

It is made out of a lighter spandex fabric and comes in different colors. Even a CAT pattern.

It’s available online but has yet to take off in America. It is highly popular, however, in China.