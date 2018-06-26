Trending: Babies love Bohemian Rhapsody

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

According to a recent Spanish study, it has now been scientifically proven that fetuses love 70's mega hit, "Bohemian Rhapsody."

It stimulates them in their Mother's womb, along with regular infant favorites like classical Mozart and Bach.

The results were based on the listening habits of 300 fetuses between 18 and 38 weeks of gestation. They looked for the following reactions... the fetuses sticking their tongues out and opening and closing their mouths.

The most reaction among any pop song resulted from Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody," which 90 percent of the fetuses reacted to.

The study also said that the Village People's "Y.M.C.A" came in a close second.