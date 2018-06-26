Top QB: Oklahoma’s Baker Mayfield presented with Manning Award

Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield, the first pick in the NFL draft by Cleveland, was presented with the Manning Award at a ceremony Tuesday night at the Hilton Hotel, downtown.

Here’s Archie Manning with Mayfield Tuesday night.

Mayfield also won the Heisman Trophy. He led the nation in quarterback rating (92.6), completion percentage (70.5), passing efficiency (198.9, breaking his own FBS record), and yards per pass attempt (11.5).

Mayfield said that the Manning name is attached to the award makes winning it, extra special.

Mayfield notes that the Manning award is unique, because it takes into account a quarterback's performance in bowl games.