Sweatopause offers relief from the hot hot heat

It's hot outside and thanks to a new product called Sweatopause, beating the heat can now be a much more fashionable pursuit.

It’s a cooling scarf that comes in 12 different styles.

Thanks to its patented coolcore technology, the more you sweat, the more Sweatopause cools you off.

When the fabric is wet with sweat or water, its cooling magic begins.

It’s described as super comfortable with a stretchy fabric and they say it cools 30% below your skin temperature - like a blast of air conditioning.

It’s chemical-free and it’s cooling technology won’t wash out, no matter how often you wash it, because it’s woven right into the fabric.

You can find it at https://sweatopause.com.