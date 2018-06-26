× Police investigate attempted murder-suicide after couple found shot on I-55

AMITE, LA – A man and woman from Milwaukee are in critical condition after an attempted murder-suicide on I-55 yesterday afternoon.

Drawing from witness statements, the preliminary investigation indicates that 44-year-old Shane Anthony Jones shot 35-year-old Sylvia Fox in the head and then shot himself in the face, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Responding officers found Fox, who had been shot once in the head, was awake and lying on the highway near the front door of a Honda Accord around 1:45 p.m. on June 25.

Jones was found lying unconscious on the ground on the other side of the vehicle with a gunshot wound to the face.

Bystanders and first responders rendered aid to the couple, who police say are in a long-term relationship.

Both survived their wounds and are now in critical but stable condition at a local hospital, according to the TPSO.

The investigation is ongoing.

Jones could face attempted second-degree murder charges.