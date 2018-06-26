NOLA Flavor with Lucy’s Retired Surfers Bar & Restaurant
“Love the laid-back vibe of the beach? Pull up a stool at Lucy’s Retired Surfers Bar & Restaurant for the coldest drinks and the hottest menu around. Whether you’re just visiting for drinks or swinging in for a casual dinner, here’s what to expect from our fun, family-and dog-friendly restaurants… Lucy’s is so much more than just a bar. Our new menu focuses on the coastal favorites we’re known for, while adding some new favorites like mussels, seared tuna, and avocado fries. Whether seafood, sandwiches, salads, or sides, all of our menu items are made with the freshest local ingredients. Our weekend brunch is a can’t-miss, featuring everything from pulled pork hash to cured ceviche and house-made granola—along with our surf-inspired drinks, of course!” – lucysretiredsurfers.com
- Address:
- 701 Tchoupitoulas St.
- New Orleans, LA 70130
- Phone:
- 504-523-8995
- Menu:
- Hours:
- Restaurant:
- Monday-Friday: 11am – 10pm
- Saturday & Sunday: 10am – 10pm
- Late Night Menu:
- Monday-Wednesday: 10pm – 12am
- Thursday-Saturday: 10pm – 2am
- Sunday: 10am – 12am
- Brunch:
- Saturday & Sunday: 10am – 3pm
- Bar:
- Monday-Friday: 11am – Til
- Saturday & Sunday: 10am – Til
Click here for more information about Lucy’s Retired Surfers Bar & Restaurant.