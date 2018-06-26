× NOLA Flavor with Lucy’s Retired Surfers Bar & Restaurant

Lucy’s Retired Surfers Bar & Restaurant

“Love the laid-back vibe of the beach? Pull up a stool at Lucy’s Retired Surfers Bar & Restaurant for the coldest drinks and the hottest menu around. Whether you’re just visiting for drinks or swinging in for a casual dinner, here’s what to expect from our fun, family-and dog-friendly restaurants… Lucy’s is so much more than just a bar. Our new menu focuses on the coastal favorites we’re known for, while adding some new favorites like mussels, seared tuna, and avocado fries. Whether seafood, sandwiches, salads, or sides, all of our menu items are made with the freshest local ingredients. Our weekend brunch is a can’t-miss, featuring everything from pulled pork hash to cured ceviche and house-made granola—along with our surf-inspired drinks, of course!” – lucysretiredsurfers.com

Address: 701 Tchoupitoulas St. New Orleans, LA 70130

Phone: 504-523-8995

Menu: Food Menu Drinks Menu

Hours: Restaurant: Monday-Friday: 11am – 10pm Saturday & Sunday: 10am – 10pm Late Night Menu: Monday-Wednesday: 10pm – 12am Thursday-Saturday: 10pm – 2am Sunday: 10am – 12am Brunch: Saturday & Sunday: 10am – 3pm Bar: Monday-Friday: 11am – Til Saturday & Sunday: 10am – Til



