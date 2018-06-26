Man paddles Hudson river to get to NYC meeting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK, NY -- What a legend.

Commuters on a NY Waterway Ferry spotted a man in a full suit riding his paddle board in the Hudson River from New Jersey to New York.

He is a 32 year old comedian named Scott Holt. He said he had a meeting in New York City and did not want to pay the toll.

He successfully paddled across harsh winds and rough waters but made it to his destination in 30 minutes - all while wearing a cross body brief case.

Police officers did stop him upon arrival for questioning but he says he made his meeting in time.