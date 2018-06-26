‘Kids need a way to express themselves’: Local recording studio offers free lessons for youngsters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Who says a youngster can't dream big?

I'm talking pop star big.

At the Boys and Girls Club of Southeast Louisiana in New Orleans, you will find a state of the art recording studio that was built to help kids and youth practice the art of music.

"When I was a kid, I didn't have access to these kinds of things. I didn't have access to a studio," says Devin Minix.

Minix is the program director for an organization called "Notes for Notes," and he is creating a space for everyone to learn the art of singing, songwriting, and everything in between.

"We have a beat bar if you want to make beats, we have pianos, we have guitars all over the walls, we have all access for students to kind of make their own art, and it's all available for free," says Minix.

"Sometimes, he will give us topics and we will have some days to write it and sometimes it's really challenging," says student Sasha Etheredge.

"Kids need a way to express themselves, everybody does. Learning that early is the most important thing," says Minix.

At the end of the day, these kids know exactly what they want to be when they grow up, and they have the confidence to take on the world.

"I'm going to come on stage basically, say my sister is Beyonce, and that I know Blue Ivy, and I'm just going to be all happy and sing," says Jade Brown with a laugh.

