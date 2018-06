Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- You've probably heard that the Fleurty Girl store on Magazine Street moved a block away to a bigger and more spacious location.

So what's happening to the old Fleurty Girl location that's been there for years? Haydel's Bakery will be adding a new location Uptown.

As you know they already have a location in Jefferson. Construction and renovations are already underway on the new Haydel's shop. Hopefully it'll be finished and open for business by king cake season!