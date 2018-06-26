Cotton Candy Hot Dog! Would you eat it?

Posted 5:44 PM, June 26, 2018, by

NEW ORLEANS - Nothing says summer like taking in a baseball game and one minor league team in Pennsylvania is serving up much more than popcorn and peanuts. Test Kitchen Taylor made it for us today!

How does a Cotton Candy Hot Dog sound?  Test Kitchen Taylor made it today in the Twist Test Kitchen.

Cotton Candy Hot Dog
Hot dogs
Cotton Candy
Nerds

Form a bun out of cotton candy
Place cooked hotdog inside
Top with Nerds!

Do you have a recipe that you want Test Kitchen Taylor, Tamica and LBJ to try? Send it to us at twist@wgno.com!

Related stories