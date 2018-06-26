Catfish boulettes anyone? And what’s a boulette any way?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES ALLEMANDS, La - It's always catfish day here in the Catfish Capital of the Universe.

You can eat catfish po-boys. You can fill up on catfish platters.

And you can eat what's called a catfish boulette.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood is in Des Allemands, Louisiana for the Louisiana Catfish Festival where a plate full of catfish boulettes will cost you five tickets.

So what exactly is a catfish boulette.

It's a recipe that's a marriage of a catfish and what's basically a hush puppy.

It's rolled into a ball a little bigger than a golf ball.

Then it's deep fried until golden brown and served up crispy and hot.

At the Louisiana Catfish Festival in Des Allemands, Louisiana, close to 40,000 catfish lovers friends have made their way from around the state and across America.

They've made their way to this corner of the universe where the aroma of deep-fried catfish fills the air for three days every June.

Of course June 25 is always National Catfish Day.

The festival fills up Des Allemands for three delicious days in June..

It's been around since 1975 in Des Allemands, Louisiana.

This year is year number 43 for the catfish fest.

The location for the Louisiana Catfish Festival is St. Gertrude the Great Catholic Church which is at 17324 on Louisiana State Highway 631.

The festival started with the Reverend William McCallion. The good preacher started the festival to stimulate the economy.

It worked way back then and it still does today.

The catfish history continues.

In 1975, Louisiana Governor Edwin Edwards signed a big proclamation that made Des Allemands the Catfish Capital of the World.

And then in 1980, the Louisiana legislature passed a resolution and named Des Allemands the Catfish Capital of the Universe.

It's an honor to go to Des Allemands for the Louisiana Catfish Festival and eat a little bit of everything.

That includes a catfish boulette.