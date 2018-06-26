× Cast revealed for new season of ‘Bachelor In Paradise’

NEW ORLEANS– ABC just released the new cast for the upcoming season of “Bachelor in Paradise.” Here’s a list of the cast members looking for love in a dreamy oasis in Mexico.

Angela Amezcua of “The Bachelor” 21 (Nick)

Annaliese Puccini of “The Bachelor” 22 (Arie)

Astrid Loch of “The Bachelor” 21 (Nick)

Bibiana Julian of “The Bachelor” 22 (Arie) and “The Bachelor Winter Games”

Chelsea Roy of “The Bachelor” 22 (Arie)

David Ravitz of “The Bachelorette” 14 (Becca)

Eric Bigger of “The Bachelorette” 13 (Rachel)

Joe Amabile of “The Bachelorette” 14 (Becca)

John Graham of “The Bachelorette” 14 (Becca)

Jordan Kimball of “The Bachelorette” 14 (Becca)

Kendall Long of “The Bachelor” 22 (Arie)

Kenny Layne of “The Bachelorette” 13 (Rachel)

Kevin Wendt of “The Bachelor Winter Games” and “The Bachelorette” Canada

Krystal Nielson of “The Bachelor” 22 (Arie)

Nick Spetsas of “The Bachelorette” 14 (Becca)

Nysha Norris of “The Bachelor” 22 (Arie)

Tia Booth of “The Bachelor” 22 (Arie)

Wells Adams and Yuki Kimura (bartenders)

“Bachelor in Paradise returns Tuesday, August 7th on ABC. The following week, the show will air both on Mondays and Tuesdays.