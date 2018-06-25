VIDEO: 12,000-square-foot home in Slidell goes up in flames

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SLIDELL, La. -- Firefighters in St. Tammany Parish battled a large blaze Sunday night on West Howze Beach Road in Slidell.

According to St. Tammany Fire District #1, the fire was reported just after 9 p.m. Firefighters arrived and found the vacant, 12,000-square-foot, multistory home fully involved. There was no electricity at the residence because the home has been vacant for a while.

It took firefighters just over 50 minutes to get the fire under control, even though the fire had spread to the densely wooded area around the home.

Firefighters called the State for assistance with a plow to create a plow line around the woods fire. The home is considered a total loss.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. One firefighter sustained minor injuries as a result of the fire and was treated and released at a local hospital.