St. John Parish judge accused of indecent behavior, sexual battery of underage girl

EDGARD, La. — A St. John the Baptist Parish judge is accused of inappropriate conduct with minors.

The Louisiana Attorney General’s Office confirmed that Judge Jeffrey Perilloux has been indicted on three counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile and one misdemeanor count of sexual battery.

Ruth Wisher, spokeswoman for the AG’s office, said an arrest warrant will be signed soon, and Perilloux is expected to turn himself in Tuesday morning.

Perilloux denied the allegations against him in an interview with L’Observateur last month, but according to The Advocate, he has taken leave since the newspaper first reported that he was under investigation.

The Advocate reports that Perilloux is accused of inappropriately touching a 15-year-old girl, one of his daughter’s friends, on three separate occasions, one of which was while on vacation in Destin, Florida.

