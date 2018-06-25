× Sheriff’s Office: Two people found with gunshot wounds on I-55 North near Amite

AMITE, La. — Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating two people found with gunshot wounds on I-55 North near the Amite overpass.

According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, the two people were found near a parked vehicle. The condition of the gunshot victims is unknown, but the sheriff’s office said they were alive when they were found.

State Police is on scene assisting with traffic. Motorists should expect delays in the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.