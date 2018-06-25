Richard ‘the old man’ Harrison of ‘Pawn Stars’ dies

Richard “the old man” Harrison, the father and grandfather who starred on the History Channel’s “Pawn Stars,” has died.

He was 77 years old.

His son, Rick Harrison, announced the death on the Gold & Silver Pawn Facebook page.

“He was surrounded by loving family this past weekend and went peacefully,” he said. “The team at Gold & Silver Pawn and the Pawn Stars family is grieving his loss. He will be remembered as the best father, grandfather and great-grandfather you could have by his family and by fans as the sometimes grumpy (always loving, however), often wisecracking, and voice of absolute reason … the family appreciates your prayers and kind words.”