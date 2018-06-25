× Raceland woman accused of stealing from church donation boxes

RACELAND, La. — A Raceland woman was arrested over the weekend fore reportedly stealing money from a church’s donation and “poor” boxes.

According to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded Saturday morning to a church in Raceland, where 34-year-old Gabrielle Griffin allegedly broke into a donation box in the candle room Friday evening (June 21). A “poor box” inside the church was also damaged and had money stolen.

Griffin admitted to breaking into the donation boxes to steal money, the sheriff’s office said.

Griffin was arrested and booked into the Lafourche Parish Detention Center in Thibodaux on two counts of simple criminal damage to property and one count of theft. Her bond is set at $2,000.