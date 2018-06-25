Pet Adoption Monday: Meet Jim and Michael

Posted 6:10 AM, June 25, 2018, by

Michael Scott and Jim Halpert are 9-week-old, domestic short hair kittens.

 

Michael Scott

Michael Scott is a White & Orange Tabby kitten.  He is very playful with all of his litter mates & loves interactive toys.  He also loves belly rubs & will roll over to give you easier access to his belly.

 

Jim Halpert

Jim Halpert is a true romantic.  He is a little shy, but loves to be cuddled & kissed & loved all over.  He is the runt of the bunch & milks it for what he can get.

Michael and Jim are available for adoption through ARNO (Animal Rescue New Orleans).  Their adoption fees would normally be $100 but are reduced to $75 each or $100 for the pair for adopt a shelter cat month.  This includes spay/neuter, up-to-date vaccines, deworming, a combo FIV/FeLV test, and a microchip.

Click here for more information about Michael.

Click here for more information about Jim.

Click here for more information about ARNO (Animal Rescue New Orleans).

