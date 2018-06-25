× Person, vehicle of interest sought in fatal New Orleans East hit-and-run

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is searching for the driver of this truck as a person of interest in a fatal hit-and-run that happened early Sunday, June 18, in New Orleans East.

According to NOPD, the victim was struck just before 4 a.m. June 18 in the 13000 block of Chef Menteur Highway.

The victim was pronounced dead on scene.

The person who hit the victim fled the scene without stopping and helping the victim.

The vehicle pictured above was in the area at the time of the incident and may have valuable information about the crash. The person is not currently considered a suspect wanted in connection with this incident at this time. However, investigators want to question him or her.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Traffic Fatality Unit at 504-658-6208 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.