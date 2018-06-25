NOPD looking for man who stole rocking chair from Prytania Street business

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a man caught on surveillance video stealing a rocking chair from the front porch of a Prytania Street business.

The man can be seen approaching the business in the 2000 block of Prytania around 12:30 a.m. on June 1 and making off with the black wooden rocking chair, according to the NOPD.

The man was wearing a backpack, white shirt, and khaki pants at the time of the theft.

Anyone with any information regarding the suspect should contact Sixth District detectives at (504) 658-6060.