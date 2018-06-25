New evidence shows coffee is good for your heart

New evidence shows coffee is good for your heart

Posted 8:22 AM, June 25, 2018

According to a group of German researchers, there's growing evidence that coffee is good for your heart. They believe four cups a day is ideal for most people. The groups study shows the heart benefits could come from how the cells in our blood vessels react to caffeine. They soaked human tissue with a stimulant and essentially made proteins inside older cells perform like younger, nimble ones.

