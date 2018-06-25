National Catfish Day is every day in the ‘Catfish Capital of the Universe’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES ALLEMANDS, La - It's always catfish day here.

This is after all, the Catfish Capital of the Universe.

Where else can you eat what's called a catfish boulette?

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood is LIVE in Des Allemands, Louisiana for the Louisiana Catfish Festival.

Wild Bill is there with about 40,000 of his catfish-loving friends from around the state and across America.

They've made their way to this corner of the universe where the aroma of deep-fried catfish fills the air for three days every June.

Of course June 25 is always the official day.

It's National Catfish Day.

Officially, the day celebrates catfish that are farm-raised.

What are characteristics of the catfish?

Well, Wild Bill says thanks for asking.

Catfish love to go out at night. Catfish are nocturnal, that is.

They are a great source of Vitamin D. That's great for you. Maybe not so much for all the catfish that winds up on the dinner table or on catfish platters at the Louisiana Catfish Festival.

The festival has been around since 1975 in Des Allemands, Louisiana.

That's 43 years now and going on 44 next year for serving and celebrating catfish.

The location for the Louisiana Catfish Festival is St. Gertrude the Great Catholic Church which is at 17324 on Louisiana State Highway 631.

The festival started with the Reverend William McCallion. The good preacher started the festival to stimulate the economy.

It worked way back then and it still does today.

The catfish history continues.

In 1975, Louisiana Governor Edwin Edwards signed a big proclamation that made Des Allemands the Catfish Capital of the World.

What a big deal!

How could it get any bigger?

Well, it did in 1980 when the Louisiana legislature passed a resolution and named Des Allemands the Catfish Capital of the Universe!