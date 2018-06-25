× Missing Chalmette woman has not been heard from since June 3

The St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a 34-year-old Chalmette woman who was last seen earlier this month.

According to the sheriff’s office, the last time Mia Mitchell was seen by family members was on May 25 in Metairie when she said she was going to Mississippi to have repairs done to her car, a green 1999 Honda Accord with Louisiana plate ZRK437.

The last time family members spoke to Mitchell was by phone on June 3 when she said she was in Mississippi and her car had broken down. Mitchell has not been heard from or seen since.

Mitchell is a white female who is 5 foot, 5 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds. She has blonde hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office (504) 271-2501.