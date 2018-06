× Man stabbed to death in Lower Ninth Ward

New Orleans – Police are investigating a deadly stabbing in the Lower Ninth Ward.

Officers were called to the 2400 block of Forstall Street just before 6:30 p.m. Saturday. They found a 33-year-old man in the grassy area of a vacant lot, stabbed multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Homicide Detective Brett Mathes at (504) 658-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.