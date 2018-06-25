Cantrell calls for creation of LGBTQ+ Task Force on 45th anniversary of UpStairs Lounge fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Mayor LaToya Cantrell called for the creation of an LGBTQ+ task force on the 45th anniversary of the UpStairs Lounge arson attack.

Speaking at a memorial service at St. Mark's United Methodist Church on June 24, Cantrell said more needs to be done to address the needs of the LGBTQ+ community in New Orleans.

“We recognize that deep disparities exist within the LGBTQ+ community itself,” Cantrell said. “The concerns of our most marginalized residents can often be overlooked even within the LGBTQ+ movement as a whole.”

Thirty-two people died in a raging fire at the UpStairs Lounge in 1973, a crime that was never solved.

Today, an estimated 66 percent of the transgender community has survived sexual assault, while HIV rates and hate crimes against LGBTQ+ people of color continue to skyrocket, according to Cantrell’s office.

To address these problems, Cantrell has called for the creation of a Human Relations Commission’s Task Force.

The Task Force would be responsible for creating a strategy to directly address the challenges faced by the most marginalized segments of LGBTQ+ residents.

A Human Rights Commission will also be created to provide a link between the Task Force and the administration, according to Cantrell.

“We hope that announcing this initiative will send a powerful message of care and concern for these communities, and to the LGBTQ+ community as a whole,” Cantrell said.