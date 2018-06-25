× Big Freedia and Tyler Perry among many representing New Orleans at this year’s 2018 BET Awards

NEW ORLEANS – The 2018 BET Awards were last night and a few familiar faces to New Orleans were there.

Actor and Writer Tyler Perry presented Singer Anita Baker with the Lifetime Achievement Award with impressive performances that nearly brought the eight-time Grammy winner to tears.

And Big Freedia, “The Queen Diva” making history by being the first NOLA Bounce Artist to perform at the award’s red carpet event.

You can see a little peak here:

Big Freedia made a post on instagram last night saying:

I’m so thankful for this journey that I have been on for going on 20 years thank you for all my true fans and supporters for all the love !

I’m truly overwhelmed ❤💯💋 Thanks To my management team to my dancers & dj for all there hard work and dedication!

Choreography by @passiondancetam special help with dancers outfit my right hand girl @tootietootz & @pictureman_lucien_9 & @shophellzclozet My Outfit by @charlessterlingcollection Shoes by @margiela.archive Hair provided and done by @mike_shears Makeup by @beautybybeyina special thanks to my record label @asylumrecords & @bet for everything!

I did it for the culture tonight! Mom thanks for being my guardian angel 👼🙌🏾💋 I miss you soooooo much 💔

Hopefully next year the Queen Diva takes an award home!