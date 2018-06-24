× One of the coolest new country songs you may not have heard yet!

NEW ORLEANS– Here’s a cool country song that you may not have heard yet. The song’s called, “ABCDEF Girl” by Brent Loper.

Loper is no stranger to the New Orleans music scene. Back in 2014 he performed the anthem, “The Party Never Ends” for the New Orleans Saintsations swimsuit calendar shoot. The song and video were hits for Loper and the Who Dat Nation loved the song and video.

Since then Loper has been working on new music while living in Nashville, TN.

His new song, “ABCDEF Girl” was written by Andrew Dorff and Brad Tursi of the country band, Old Dominion. Andrew Dorff has written songs that have hit #1 on the charts for Blake Shelton, Kenny Chesney, and Martina McBride. Dorff recently tragically passed away, but his father Steve Dorff helped bring this new Brent Loper song to life. Steve Dorff was just named to the Country Music Songwriters Hall of Fame, and has written and produced songs for major country artists like George Strait and Kenny Rogers.

Other talented musicians Joe Chemay and Paul Leim joined Loper on this track. Chemay is the bass player for Peter Cetera. Leim has toured and played drums for such acts as Randy Travis, Faith Hill, Tim McGraw, Neil Diamond, Peter Cetera, and Tanya Tucker.

“ABCDEF Girl” is catchy and exactly what you’re looking for in a summer song!

Loper said, “I knew it was a smash hit! It just puts you in a great mood. It is fun, upbeat, and a perfect summer jam.”

They are currently filming a music video for “ABCDEF Girl,” so stay tuned.

