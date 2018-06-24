× Heat Advisory issued for New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — A heat advisory is in effect for the New Orleans area from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Sunday (June 24).

According to the National Weather Service, the heat index could reach up to 105-109 degrees for up to four hours.

The combination of the very hot temperatures and high humidity could lead to heat exhaustion. Prolonged outdoor plans could lead to heat illness if caution is not taken. Be sure to drink plenty of water and take breaks in the shade today if you have to be outside.

Be sure to also check on the very young, the elderly, and your neighbors today.