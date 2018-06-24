43rd Annual Catfish Festival named “Catfish Capital of the Universe”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES ALLEMANDS- In 1975 Des Allemands was proclaimed the "Catfish Capital of the World" and in 1980, the title changed. The Legislature passed a resolution naming it the "Catfish Capital of the Universe!"

So what better way for our very own Adam Bowles to try out all that the 43rd Annual Louisiana Catfish Festival had to offer in Des Allemands! With as much fried catfish you can eat, live music, rides, and even a home antique store, watch the video attached on how fun this weekend was in Des Allemands. Proceeds goes to help the St. Gertrude Catholic Church where the festival was held at.

