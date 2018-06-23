Texas mom accused of trying to sell 8-year-old daughter for sex

LONE OAK, Texas – Police arrested a Texas mother who is accused of trying to sell her 8-year-old daughter for sex in exchange for $100.

Carrie Sue Kelly, 44, of Lone Oak, was booked earlier this month on a charge of sexual performance by a child under the age of 14 years old with the intention of employing, directing or promoting, according to Gregg County Jail records.

A six-month investigation found that Kelly was using social media apps like Kik and MeetMe to find men who wanted to have sex with the girl, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. Investigators said she used the alias “CKelly74” and was communicating with a man in Nebraska.

When she offered her daughter for sex, the man contacted authorities, according to KETK. Using the man’s KIK account, investigators continued to chat with Kelly, ultimately convincing her to give her cellphone number so they could text.

An undercover officer arranged a meeting with Kelly, who allegedly offered herself and the child for sex, but the Texas mother never showed up.

She did, however, continue messaging, and said she had child pornography and admitted to sex acts with children, according to a court document obtained by KETK.

Police secured a warrant and confronted Kelly at her daughter’s school on June 4, questioning her about the messages. Investigators took Kelly’s phone for forensic examination, but it’s not clear why they didn’t arrest her then.

After investigating the contents of her phone, authorities arrested Kelly eight days later. She was booked into Gregg County Jail where she is being held on $200,000 bond.