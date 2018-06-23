Independence Day 2018: Where to watch fireworks and celebrate in and around New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — What does July 4th mean to you? For many, it means, family, friends, food, fun and, of course, fireworks.

Here’s a list of 2018 fireworks displays and Independence Day celebrations in the New Orleans metro area:

ORLEANS PARISH

Happy 3rd of July: Bring your chairs and blankets to enjoy patriotic music from The Marine Corps Band New Orleans on the Goldring/Woldenberg Great Lawn at New Orleans City Park and fireworks from the top of the Peristyle. Arrive early for patriotic give-a-ways and a great spot on the lawn, City Park’s website says. The fun starts at 7 p.m. on July 3, with fireworks at 9 p.m. It’s free to attend. Food and beverages will be sold.

JEFFERSON PARISH

New Orleans Baby Cakes Post-Game Fireworks: Louisiana’s minor league baseball team will feature spectacular post-game fireworks at the Shrine on Airline. Post-game fireworks are slated for Friday, June 29, and Tuesday, July 3.

ST. TAMMANY PARISH

Madisonville Old Fashioned 4th of July Celebration: It’s a day-long celebration that starts at 11 a.m. July 4 at the Madisonville Riverfront on Water Street. Complete with a parade, a beauty pageant, and lots of family-friendly activities. Fireworks are around 8:30 p.m. This is a free event.

LAFOURCHE PARISH

Let Freedom Ring Festival: This festival celebrates Independence Day with music, Cajun food, and fireworks. The fun starts at noon at Peltier Park in Thibodaux and ends after the fireworks show at 9 p.m. on July 4.

TERREBONNE PARISH

Houma’s Independence Day Celebration: Houma will celebrate Independence Day on Saturday, June 30, with a family-friendly festival starting at 3 p.m. at the Houma-Terrebonne Civic Center. Fireworks will start at 9:30 p.m. It’s free to get in, and there will be live music, food and activities for kids.

ST. BERNARD PARISH

St. Bernard Salutes America: St. Bernard Parish will celebrate Independence Day on July 4 at the Frederick J. Sigur Civic Center Grounds at 8245 W. Judge Perez Drive, Chalmette. Admission is free. The event is from 4:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. and will offer food, drinks, local vendors and a fireworks show.

TANGIPAHOA PARISH

18th Annual Independence Day Firework Show: Ponchatoula Area Recreation District, Ponchatoula, on July 4. Gates open at 5 p.m. Fireworks at dusk.

WASHINGTON PARISH

Bogalusa’s Watermelon Festival & Old Fashioned Independence Day: The fun starts with a 10 a.m. parade on July 4, followed by activities, food and fun throughout the afternoon. The fireworks begin at 8:30 p.m. It takes place at Bogalusa High School Stadium Avenue B, Cassidy Park.

ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH

Veterans Luncheon and Fireworks Celebration in Reserve: St. John the Baptist Parish Government will host a veteran’s luncheon Tuesday, July 3 at Regala Gymnasium in Reserve. Later that day, there will be a fireworks celebration at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Reserve, and St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Edgard. The festivities kick off at 6 p.m., and fireworks are at 9 p.m.

ST. CHARLES PARISH

28th Annual Independence Day Celebration in Luling: St. Charles Parish will celebrate its 28th annual Independence Day event with a performance by Groovy 7 from 6-9 p.m. July 3 at the West Bank Bridge Park, 13825 River Road, Luling. A fireworks show will follow the performance at 9 p.m. In addition to the band, there will be two balloon-twisting Uncle Sam clowns and a minature golf course donated by Logan’s Little Greens for children to enjoy. Food vendors will be on hand. No alcohol will be sold, but residents can bring their own if it’s not in a glass bottle.

PLAQUEMINES PARISH

Fort Jackson July 4th Celebration: The Buras Volunteer Fire Department is helping to host hot dogs and watermelon on July 4th at Fort Jackson in Buras, followed by a fireworks display at sundown (around 8 p.m.) Fort Jackson is located at 38039 LA-23, Buras.

HANCOCK COUNTY, MISS.

Destination Waveland Independence Day Celebration : Celebrate Independence Day along the beach in beautiful Waveland, Mississippi. The fun starts at 8 a.m., when registration for the Sand Sculpting Contest begins. The sand sculpting continues throughout the day, along with a DJ and other activities. The contest will be judged at 4 p.m., followed by live music and fireworks along the beach at 9 p.m.

