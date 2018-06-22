What’s going on? Our weekend event picks for June 22-23

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Here's the low-down on your weekend summer fun for June 22 and 23, 2018.

Nola Caribbean Festival : This festival is happening all weekend long and is jam packed with traditional Caribbean food, music from around the world -- and a big after party. You can experience the Caribbean in the heart of New Orleans at Central City BBQ. Tickets are $15 each day. Click here for more info.

Louisiana Catfish Festival : St. Gertrude the Great Catholic Church in Des Allemands is the place to celebrate our favorite bottom feeders all weekend long. The festival runs 10 a.m. - 11 p.m. Saturday and 10:30 a.m. - 8 p.m. Sunday. Bring your appetite! Click here for more information.

Louisiana Cajun-Zydeco Festival: The 12th annual Cajun-Zydeco Fest is packed with some of the best musicians, food vendors and artists South Louisiana has to offer. You can see them all for free at Armstrong Park on Saturday and Sunday from 11:30 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. Click here for more information and the music lineup.

Now grab your dancing shoes and go have some fun!